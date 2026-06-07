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US is ‘very close’ to striking nuclear deal with Iran: Donald Trump

The US President said he was “very close” to signing the deal with Iran, but was pushing them to go further and commit to completely abandon their nuclear ambitions.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 17:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpNuclear

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