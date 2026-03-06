Menu
Hello Readers! With tensions escalating in West Asia and US President Donald Trump claiming that new Iran Supreme Leader will be chosen only after his say so, the entire region seems to be teetering on the brink. Day 7 of the war saw US and Israeli jets hitting areas across the country and Gulf cities coming under renewed bombardment. While Saudi Arabia and Qatar thwarted attacks. Catch all the latest updates here on DH!
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 11:01 IST
16:3106 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Iran remains under internet blackout, reports Al Jazeera

16:3006 Mar 2026

Netanyahu’s office releases footage of Iran war meeting with top aides, reports Times of Israel 

16:2806 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Iran army says US bases in Kuwait attacked, vows strikes to 'continue', reports AFP

16:2806 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates |  'Plenty of oil' in market despite Mideast turmoil: IEA chief, reports AFP

16:1306 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Indian refiners studying legal implication of US order allowing Russian oil imports, source says

Published 06 March 2026, 09:57 IST
