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US issues new sanctions over Iran's oil shipments to China

The U.S. Treasury move follows sanctions announced on Friday on ‌individuals and companies aiding Iranian purchases ​of weapons and components used to make drones and ballistic missiles.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 02:26 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 02:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaIran

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