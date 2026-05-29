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US judge temporarily blocks Trump's $1.8 billion 'weaponization' fund

The order blocks the ‌Trump administration from "taking any ⁠further action" to set up or ‌operate the ‌fund while the judge hears ‌additional legal ‌arguments.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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