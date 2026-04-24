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US Justice Dept backs off Powell probe after judge rebuke

Chief US District Judge James Boasberg found prosecutors had ⁠shown "essentially zero evidence" Powell committed a crime.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsUnited StatesFedJerome Powell

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