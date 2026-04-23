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US Justice Dept watchdog to review handling of Epstein files

The DOJ's Office ⁠of ‌Inspector General would "evaluate" ⁠the DOJ’s processes releasing records in ‌its possession as required ‌by the act.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesjusticeJeffery Epstein

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