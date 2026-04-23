<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Thursday that it would investigate how the department complied with a law requiring the release of investigative files on the late sex offender <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffert-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a>.</p>.<p>The DOJ's Office of Inspector General, which operates independently of the department, said it would "evaluate the DOJ’s processes for identifying, redacting, and releasing records in its possession as required by the act."</p>.Trump fires Pam Bondi as US attorney general, White House official says.<p>The law, passed in November, required the Justice Department to release nearly all of its files related to sex trafficking investigations into Epstein, a financier who cultivated ties with an array of wealthy and powerful figures, and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell.</p>