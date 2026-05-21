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US lawmaker seeks ban on foreign-born Congressmen, judges; faces push back

Mace also posted photographs of Democratic lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal and Shri Thanedar along with her post.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:10 IST
World newsUSUS Congress

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