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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
Key points
• Total aircraft losses
At least 42 US aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, were lost or damaged during the operation.
• Specific aircraft types
Losses included four F-15E Strike Eagle jets, one F-35A Lightning II, one A-10 Thunderbolt II, and 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones.
• Cost of operations
The Pentagon’s cost estimate for military operations in Iran rose to USD 29 billion due to repair and replacement expenses.
• Reporting challenges
The number of losses may be revised due to classification, ongoing combat, and attribution issues.
• Source of report
The Congressional Research Service compiled losses using news reports, DoD statements, and US Central Command data.
Key statistics
42
Total aircraft lost or damaged
USD 29 billion
Cost of military operations in Iran
4
F-15E Strike Eagle jets lost
24
MQ-9 Reaper drones lost
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 May 2026, 04:28 IST