US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

In one line

Key points

• Total aircraft losses At least 42 US aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, were lost or damaged during the operation.

• Specific aircraft types Losses included four F-15E Strike Eagle jets, one F-35A Lightning II, one A-10 Thunderbolt II, and 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones.

• Cost of operations The Pentagon’s cost estimate for military operations in Iran rose to USD 29 billion due to repair and replacement expenses.

• Reporting challenges The number of losses may be revised due to classification, ongoing combat, and attribution issues.