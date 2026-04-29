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US Marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea suspected to be headed to Iran

The US Central Command said that the commercial ship M/V Blue Star III was searched and released after ascertaining that it was not headed to an Iranian port.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 01:17 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 01:17 IST
World newsUSIran

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