US may be 'forced to militarily complete the job': Trump warns Iran after carrying out fresh strikes

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US military struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites for violating a US-Iran ceasefire agreement.</p><p>"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," Trump wrote on Truth Social.</p><p>"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist."</p> .<p>The US military said it struck Iran again, hours after a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, in the worst escalation since the two sides signed an interim peace deal two weeks ago. Each of the warring sides has accused the other of violating the agreement reached two weeks ago to end the four-month-old conflict.</p> .<p>US Central Command said its forces carried out fresh strikes after a Panama-flagged tanker was attacked by an Iranian drone early on Saturday. In Iran, state broadcaster IRIB said early Sunday local time that explosions were heard in Sirik in southern Iran, without providing further details.</p><p>"Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to," U.S. Central Command said in a statement. It said the strikes were "in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" and targeted Iranian military surveillance, communications, air defense, drone storage and mine-laying facilities.</p>