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US may be 'forced to militarily complete the job': Trump warns Iran after carrying out fresh strikes

"There ‌may come a point when ‌we are ⁠no longer able to be reasonable, ‌and ‌will be forced ‌to militarily ‌complete the job that we very successfully started," ⁠Trump ⁠wrote on Truth Social.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 01:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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