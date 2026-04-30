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US military commanders to brief Trump on military options against Iran, US official says

The official did not disclose the range of options that will be discussed but ​said the briefing ⁠was expected to be focused on actions needed to compel Iran to negotiate an end to the conflict.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:54 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpMilitaryWest Asia

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