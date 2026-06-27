Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US military conducts strikes on Iran after cargo ship attack

​Iranian media said a ⁠projectile struck the ⁠area around ‌a ​pier in Sirik in southern ​Iran on ⁠Friday.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 00:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 00:27 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us