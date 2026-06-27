US military conducts strikes on Iran after cargo ship attack

<p>The US military conducted strikes against Iran on Friday, Central Command said in a statement, adding that US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Tehran's attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.Seafarers feel forgotten, shipping should not be used as collateral: IMO chief amid US-Iran conflict.<p>Iranian media said a projectile struck the area around a pier in Sirik in southern Iran on Friday.</p><p>Iranian media, citing a military source, added that warning shots had been fired hours earlier on Friday toward "violating vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it targeted U.S. military positions in the region.</p><p>The Guards did not provide details on the U.S. positions it targeted in the region.</p><p>The statement by IRGC came after semi-official ISNA news agency carried an earlier statement it said was from the IRGC saying the force's response to a fresh U.S. attack against Iran will be "swift and decisive," before later deleting the statement. </p>