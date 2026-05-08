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US military says it carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran

Earlier, Iran's top ⁠joint military command said the US had violated a ‌ceasefire by targeting an ​Iranian oil tanker and another ship entering the Strait of Hormuz, and by striking civilian areas.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 01:34 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 01:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesIran

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