US military strikes 10 bases in Iran, cautions against violating strained ceasefire on second day of attacks

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> military on Saturday said it struck 10 targets in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> under the orders of President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, as attacks escalated shaking the war's delicate ceasefire agreement.</p><p>In a post on social media, the US Central Command said that their military aircraft targeted Iranian military's "surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities" in retaliation to an attack on a merchant vessel that took place early on Saturday morning. </p>.<p>It later stated the strikes involved 10 Iranian military targets at various locations in and around the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Iranian state broadcaster <em>IRIB</em> said explosions were heard in Sirik in southern Iran, with agencies not elaborating on the attacks and impact further. </p>.US may be 'forced to militarily complete the job': Trump warns Iran after carrying out fresh strikes .<p>The continued strikes in the Persian Gulf show signs of danger as the conflict seems to intensify, even after Iran and US reached a volatile provisional deal to try and agree on a final accord to end the war.</p><p>Trump said, in a post on his Truth Social, the US had "struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!" </p><p>He cautioned of a point where the US may no longer be able to be reasonable "and will be forced to militarily complete the job."</p><p>"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" Trump wrote.</p>.<p>The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its air and navy forces launched operations targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the recent attack against Iran. </p><p>The Guards said in a statement US strikes had violated the ceasefire and "will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes", according to state-run Press TV. American bases in the region "will experience hell in the coming days," the statement read.</p><p>The incident follows an attack days prior when an Iranian drone had struck a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman on Thursday, with the US military retaliating with strikes the next day.</p><p>US Central Command informed that in this latest attack Iranian forces targetted the oil tanker Kiku with a one-way drone. </p>.Mideast hostilities flare, testing fragile US-Iran truce.<p>The tanker was laden with more than two million barrels of crude oil and sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, <em>AP</em> reported.</p><p>According to agencies, the Kiku left a Qatari oil field in the middle of the Persian Gulf earlier this week and was en route to a port in the United Arab Emirates that sits on the Gulf of Aman, just on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p><em>AP</em> reported it seemed to be attempting to use a route that was established near the coast of Oman that serves as an alternative to the Iran-sanctioned route that runs through its own waters. </p><p>The US military said that "Iran had a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement" but "elected not to" when its forces attacked the Kiku.</p><p>US Vice President JD Vance, who led the negotiations of the 14-point peace plan with Iran, said on Friday night that Iran should "pick up the phone" if there are disagreements about the ceasefire agreement, "but violence will be met with violence."</p>.<p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>