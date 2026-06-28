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US military strikes 10 bases in Iran, cautions against violating strained ceasefire on second day of attacks

The continued strikes in the Persian Gulf show signs of danger as the conflict seems to intensify, even after Iran and US reached a volatile provisional deal.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 04:11 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 04:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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