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US military widens blockade on Iran to include contraband shipments, advisory says

Contraband items included weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products ​as well as iron, ​steel ​and aluminium.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:08 IST
World newsUSIranUS Navy

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