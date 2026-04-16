<p>London: US military forces have widened their shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband and any vessels suspected of trying to reach Iranian territory will be "subject to belligerent right to visit and search", the US navy said in an advisory on Thursday.</p><p>"These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure," the navy said in an updated advisory after a blockade was imposed on Monday.</p><p>Contraband items included weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products as well as iron, steel and aluminium.</p>