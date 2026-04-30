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US naval blockade squeezes Iran's oil exports, forces crude onto floating storage

Last month, the US granted Tehran an unexpected temporary sanctions waiver on ⁠energy exports to allow prices to cool.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesCrude OilOilTehranIranianStrait of Hormuzstorage

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