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US Navy to start blockading Strait of Hormuz immediately: Trump after peace talks with Iran fail

Trump made his remarks in a Truth Social ​post hours ⁠after US-Iran peace talks ended without a deal.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 14:39 IST
USDonald TrumpWolrd newsStrait of Hormuz

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