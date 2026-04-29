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US: North Carolina labour official backs federal rule to hike H-1B wages

H-1B visas take jobs from American and North Carolina workers
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:50 IST
US newsVisaH-1B visaNorth Carolina

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