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US not looking for a fight with temporary operation to protect ships from Iran, Pentagon chief says

"American forces won't ⁠need to ‌enter Iranian waters or airspace. It's not necessary. We're ‌not looking for a fight." ⁠Hegseth said during a briefing.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:43 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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