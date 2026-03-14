<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">United States</a> has announced a massive reward to those who give a tip off about Iranian leaders, including new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is thought to be injured. </p><p>In a recent social media post, the US Department of State Diplomatic Security Service Rewards for Justice shared a list of names and adjacent photographs of key leadership and termed them as "Iranian terrorist leaders." </p><p>The post suggested people would be eligible for up to $10 million if they provided information about top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leaders, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/did-iran-use-ai-on-unseen-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khameneis-photo-3930209">Mojtaba Khamenei.</a></p>.<p>Urging people to reveal any relevant information, the department wrote, "Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation." </p><p>"Reward up to $10 million (approx. Rs 92,47,48,000) for information on IRGC key leaders," it read.</p>.'No official source': Iran govt denies reports of Mojtaba's appointment as Ayatollah Khamenei's successor.<p>"These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises, and executes terrorism around the world. If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward," it stated further. </p><p><strong>Who were the leaders on the list? </strong></p><p>The bounty announcement mentioned the names of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Supreme Leader's office (SLO) Ali Asghar Hejazi, SLO Military Advisor Maj. Gen. YR Safavi, and Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib among others. </p>