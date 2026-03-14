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US offers bounty of $10 million for information on Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

"Reward up to $10 million (approx. Rs 92,47,48,000) for information on IRGC key leaders," the US Dept of State Diplomatic Security Service Rewards for Justice posted.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 07:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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