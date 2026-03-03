Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US orders non-emergency staff to leave Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan

The order comes ‌as ‌the US ‌monitors ‌security and safety risks linked to its ⁠conflict ⁠with Iran in West Asia.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 07:16 IST
World newsUnited StatesMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us