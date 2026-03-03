<p>On Tuesday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> Department of State announced that it has ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members from Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan, among other regions. </p><p>The order comes as the US monitors security and safety risks linked to its conflict with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> in West Asia. </p>.'Depart now': US asks Americans to leave these 14 countries 'immediately'; check the full list.<p>The department, in a series of posts on their social media handles, said it had updated travel advisories for various regions "to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel."</p><p>In a separate post, the department said its Iraq travel advisory was updated to reflect that it had on Monday "ordered non-emergency US government employees to leave Iraq due to security concerns." It did not mention their relatives.</p><p><em>(with inputs from agencies)</em></p>