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US pauses $500 million cash shipment to Iraq amid militia strikes: Report

Five Iraqi sources said the move was limited to shipments of physical US currency, between $450 million and $500 million, that are periodically flown into Baghdad.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 13:04 IST
World newsUSIraqWest AsiaBaghdad

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