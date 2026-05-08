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Aliens or not? Pentagon releases files on saucers and mystery orbs

US Air Force intelligence report, marked 'top secret', dated November 1948 reveals information on reported sightings of 'unidentified aircraft' and 'flying saucers.'
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpUFOaliens

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