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US plans to cut strategic bombers and warships available to NATO in a crisis, say reports

The NATO alliance is under unprecedented ⁠strain, with some European countries concerned that Washington may withdraw outright.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:17 IST
World newsUSEuropeNATOmilitary aid

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