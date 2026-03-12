Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US President Donald Trump and Iran signal no quick end to war as tankers burn in Iraqi waters

Iran hit targets in Israel and across the Middle East, demonstrating it can still fight back.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 06:16 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIraqDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us