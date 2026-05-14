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US President Donald Trump, Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping hold talks in the ‘biggest summit ever’

Trump repeatedly called Xi a great leader, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:44 IST
World newsUSChinaXi JinpingDonald Trump

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