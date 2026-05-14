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US President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping agree Strait of Hormuz 'should remain open': White House

Trump described his meeting with Xi as the “biggest summit ever”, in which the two discussed a wide range of issues, including the war in Iran and bilateral trade frictions.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:54 IST
World newsUSChinaXi JinpingDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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