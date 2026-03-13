<p>US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump"> Donald Trump</a> said "Iran is about to surrender" during a virtual G7 meeting held on Wednesday, <em>Reuters </em>reported citing <em>Axios.</em></p><p>According to the report, Trump said in the meeting that he "got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all," while highlighting the success of Operation Epic Fury during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=G7">G7 </a>call. </p><p>Trump, as per the report, said there is no one to surrender as nobody knows who the leader is. </p>.'Watch what happens to those deranged s***bags today': Donald Trump as Iran war rages on.<p>On Thursday, however, Iran's new supreme leader and son of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei gave his first reactions regarding the war through Iranian state TV. He announced that Tehran will avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack US bases. </p><p>On Friday, the US president warned of more attacks on Iran and described Iran's leaders as "deranged s***bags", adding that it was an honour to kill them. </p><p>Trump also reacted to the news of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he thinks Mojtaba is 'probably alive but damaged'.</p><p>"I think he is damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form, you know," Trump said.</p><p>The statements come as the war in West Asia nears two weeks. On February 28, the US launched a joint operation with Israel to kill Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attack also killed other top leadership in Tehran.</p><p>Meanwhile, Iran launched attacks on its neighbours and Israel, while also blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for 20 per cent of world's oil shipments. </p>