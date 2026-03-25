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US President Donald Trump claims Iran gave US a 'big present' linked to oil and gas

Trump suggested ‌the gift was ​related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil transit waterway that the United States has struggled to keep open.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 02:43 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 19:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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