<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump </a>on Tuesday said Iran had made a massive energy-related concession to Washington. </p><p>Without giving details, he termed it as a positive development related to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Strait%20of%20Hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, the global oil shipping hub that has been controlled by Iran.</p><p>"They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.</p><p>"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."</p>.<p>Trump also claimed that the US had already won the war, adding that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was disappointed as how quickly the campaign had gone.</p><p>"Pete didn't want it to be settled," he said, without providing further details.</p><p>The US president also said the US was talking to "right people" in Iran to reach a deal and end the war, adding the Iranians wanted to reach a deal very badly. </p><p>"We're in negotiations right now" over Iran, he said,</p><p>Meanwhile, Pakistan has said it is willing to host talks between the United States and Iran. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>