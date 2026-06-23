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US President Donald Trump insists Iran has agreed to nuclear inspections

Iran has denied it had begun discussions on its nuclear program or agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back to ⁠the country.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:49 IST
World newsUSIranNuclear energy

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