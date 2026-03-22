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US President Donald Trump set to feature on gold coin to celebrate 250 years of US Independence

The 24-karat gold coin, portraying Trump leaning on the Resolute desk with clenched fists, will be only the second time a living president has featured on a coin.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 05:35 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 05:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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