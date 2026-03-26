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'As a goodwill gesture': Trump says Iran let 10 oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

The US President also added that taking control of Iran's oil was an "option," comparing it to the deal Washington made with Venezuela after toppling Nicolas Maduro.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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