<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Trump">Donald Trump</a> suggested on Thursday that Iran let ten oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture in negotiations, including some <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Pakistan">Pakistan</a>-flagged vessels.</p><p>Trump made the comments at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, elaborating on what he had previously described as a "present" from Iran.</p><p>The US President also added that taking control of Iran's oil was an "option," comparing it to the deal Washington made with Venezuela after toppling Nicolas Maduro.</p><p>"It's an option," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting when asked if he was looking to take control of Iran's oil.</p>.Standoff on terms to end war continues: Donald Trump warns Tehran, then says he might not agree on deal.<p>"They said, to show you the fact that we're real and solid and we're there, we're going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil," Trump said. "I guess they were right, and they were real, and I think they were Pakistani-flagged... It ended up being 10 boats."</p>