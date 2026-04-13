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US President Trump posts AI image of himself as Jesus-like figure, drawing outrage

Shortly before publishing the image, the president posted a lengthy screed against Pope Leo, ‌calling him 'WEAK on crime and terrible for Foreign ​Policy.'
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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