Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US President Trump says Witkoff, Kushner no longer travelling to Pakistan for talks with Iran

Trump added that the Iranians can call the US at any time they want.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 17:01 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranDonald TrumpJared Kushner

Follow us on :

Follow Us