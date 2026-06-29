US Prez Donald Trump says will take action after Supreme Court ruling on Federal Reserve Governor ​Lisa ⁠Cook

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Monday that his administration would take action immediately to ensure Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will not be making decisions concerning the welfare of the US.</p>.US Supreme Court rebuffs Donald Trump's appeal in E Jean Carroll case .<p>Trump's comments come after the US Supreme Court refused to let Trump fire Cook as it stood firm to preserve the central bank's cherished independence against an unprecedented challenge by the Republican president. </p>