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US Prez Donald Trump says will take action after Supreme Court ruling on Federal Reserve Governor ​Lisa ⁠Cook

Trump's ‌comments come ⁠after the US Supreme Court ‌refused to ‌let Trump fire ‌Cook .
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:30 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpFederal Reserve

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