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US proposes to hike minimum wages for hiring H1B workers

According to the Department of Labour, the current methodology allows employers to hire foreigners at wage levels significantly below those paid to similarly employed US.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:10 IST
World newsUSH-1B visa

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