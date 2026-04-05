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US rescues downed Air Force officer deep inside Iran, officials say

The rescue followed a life-or-death race between US and Iranian forces that stretched over two days to reach the injured airman.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 04:50 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest Asia

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