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US resumes commercial passenger air service to Venezuela after seven years

The Transportation Security Administration was in ‌Caracas in March to review airport ‌security procedures, a necessary step to resume ‌flights.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:16 IST
World newsUnited StatesVenezuelaairlinecommercialpassenger jet

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