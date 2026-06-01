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US says it struck Iranian drone command sites after MQ-1 downing

The US ⁠Central Command on Sunday said in a post on X that Iran had shot down ⁠a ‌US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 04:29 IST
World newsUSIranWest Asia

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