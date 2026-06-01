US says it struck Iranian drone command sites after MQ-1 downing

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US </a>conducted "self-defense strikes" on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island over the weekend in what it said was a response to "aggressive" actions from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a>.</p><p>The US Central Command on Sunday said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.</p><p>CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones.</p><p>It added that no US military personnel were harmed.</p><p>"CENTCOM will continue to protect U.S. assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire," the post read. </p><p>The two countries had traded strikes last week as well with Iran targeting a US air base after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz. </p>.Iran's top negotiator Qalibaf says no US deal without tangible results, state media report.<p>The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and caused global economic pain by pushing up energy prices due to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>US President Donald Trump has said his key aim in the war is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium. Tehran has consistently denied it has plans to do that.</p><p>Trump is under pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and get US gasoline prices down ahead of the November congressional elections, as voters show increasing frustration over rising prices. At the same time, he faces a potential backlash from Iran hawks in his own party over any concessions to Tehran.</p><p>The two sides remain at odds on several other issues, such as Tehran's demands for the lifting of sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>