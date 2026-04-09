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US says it used 'Ghost Murmur' tech to rescue pilot shot down by Iran is actually possible? Experts weigh in

This disclosure sparked interest and disbelief worldwide, because if the claims are true, tracking down objects would be made easier in the distance range they alleged.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranTechnology NewsDonald TrumpScience NewsCIA

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