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US says oil from strategic reserve to start reaching market next week

The oil will be released in the form of loans ⁠that ‌companies will return with extra barrels as a premium, the ‌US Energy Department said in a ⁠statement.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 02:56 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 02:56 IST
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