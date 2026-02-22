Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US Secret Service agents killed man trying to unlawfully enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

Trump is currently in Washington. The man was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and ⁠a ‌fuel can, the agency said, adding that he was observed ‌at the resort's north gate around 1:30 ⁠am EST.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 15:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 15:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us