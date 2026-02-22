<p>Washington: The US Secret Service said on Sunday its agents shot and killed a man in his 20s after he tried to unlawfully enter a secure perimeter at President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.</p><p>Trump is currently in Washington. The man was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, the agency said, adding that he was observed at the resort's north gate around 1:30 am EST.</p> .US Secret Service ruined Pannun's plan to serve NSA Ajit Doval summons.<p>The suspect's intentions at the resort are unclear.</p><p>The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>The United States is facing a spike in political violence . In 2024, Trump faced two assassination attempts including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach. </p>.<p>Melissa Hortman, a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was shot and killed in June 2025 along with her husband. Months later, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was also assassinated.</p>