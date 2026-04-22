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US set to reclassify marijuana as early as Wednesday: Report

The ‌decision to reclassify ​marijuana would represent one of the most significant federal changes to marijuana policy in decades.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 17:14 IST
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