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US sues Harvard for 'failing' to protect Jewish and Israeli students, seeks billions of dollars

The following month, the White House demanded $1 billion from the University of California, Los Angeles to resolve similar claims.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:17 IST
United StatesIsraelDonald Trumpharvard

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