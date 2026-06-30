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US Supreme Court allows states to bar transgender athletes from girls’ sports

President Donald Trump directed federal agencies last year to withdraw funding from schools that allow transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 15:50 IST
World newssportsUSSupreme CourtTransgenderDonald Trumpgirlsathletes

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