US Supreme Court allows states to bar transgender athletes from girls’ sports

<p>Washington: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld two state laws barring the participation of transgender female athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams.</p><p>The court’s ruling deals with laws from West Virginia and Idaho but has implications for the 25 other states with similar restrictions, and for athletes who compete in school and collegiate sports nationwide.</p>.Kerala High Court quashes PIL challenging free bus travel scheme for women, transgender persons.<p>The Trump administration, which backed the state bans, has targeted the participation of transgender athletes in sports amid a national pushback to expanding rights for transgender people. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> directed federal agencies last year to withdraw funding from schools that allow transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.</p><p>The cases attracted intense public interest with Olympians and other elite athletes watching closely, and submitting legal briefs in support of each side. In March, the International Olympic Committee barred transgender athletes from competing in the women’s category of the Olympics and said that all participants in those events must undergo genetic testing. The NCAA announced last year that it would bar trans women from competing in women’s sports.</p><p>At the Supreme Court, Becky Pepper-Jackson, a high school student from West Virginia, and Lindsay Hecox, a college student in Idaho, challenged their respective state’s laws, which both required that participation on sports teams for girls be based on “biological sex,” defined as a person’s birth sex.</p><p>Tuesday’s ruling divided the court along ideological lines, with the conservative majority allowing states to determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex.</p><p>The Constitution and Title IX “do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America,” wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a longtime girls’ basketball coach, who concluded the majority opinion by emphasizing that the desire of transgender female athletes to compete “warrants respect.”</p><p>“No student-athlete on either side of the issue, whether a biological female or transgender, deserves to be ostracized or vilified,” he wrote.</p><p>The court’s three liberal justices agreed with the majority that such laws do not violate Title IX, the federal law that has led to major increases in opportunities and participation for women in sports. But they said their colleagues had prematurely ended the litigation without allowing lower courts to determine whether Pepper-Jackson has an athletic advantage over biological women.</p><p>“These circumstances demand exercising judicial restraint, not rushing to answer conclusively difficult questions without sufficient evidentiary development,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor. The majority, she added, “inflicts a hardship on those it disfavors without giving them the fair and full opportunity the Constitution requires.”</p><p>Lower courts had blocked enforcement of the laws, allowing Pepper-Jackson, 16, to compete on her high school track team while the litigation was underway. She is the only known athlete in West Virginia who would be subject to the law, and the court’s decision means she will no longer be allowed to participate on the girls’ team.</p><p>In both cases, the athletes asserted that the state laws violate the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection, which requires the government to have valid reasons for treating people differently. Pepper-Jackson, who initially sued to join her middle school’s girls’ cross-country team when she was 11, also claimed that West Virginia’s statute violates the federal Title IX statute by denying her access to the school’s athletic program and treating her worse than her peers.</p><p>Lawyers for the states and the Trump administration countered that the participation of transgender female athletes threatens to undermine five decades of progress since the passage of Title IX. A small percentage of Americans, about 1.3 per cent, identify as trans and an even smaller number participate in competitive sports.</p><p>Efforts to bar transgender athletes from women’s sports have seen broad support in polls. A New York Times/Ipsos poll conducted last year found that nearly 80 per cent of Americans, including two-thirds of Democrats, opposed allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports.</p><p>The Supreme Court had not previously addressed the legal issues surrounding transgender athletes, but has moved against transgender rights in other areas in recent years. After protecting transgender people from workplace discrimination in a 2020 decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, the court in June upheld a Tennessee law that prohibits certain medical treatments for transgender adolescents. In May 2025, the conservative majority also allowed the president to start enforcing a ban on transgender troops in the military.</p><p>During oral arguments in the cases from West Virginia and Idaho, the justices grappled with concerns about fairness, scientific uncertainty and discrimination, and seemed to divide along ideological lines. They grappled with questions about when boys and girls can legally be treated differently.</p><p>Two appeals courts had sided with the student athletes and prevented the laws from being enforced.</p><p>In Idaho, a federal judge said that promoting equal athletic opportunities for men and women was an important government interest, but that categorically barring Hecox did not advance those goals because of the medical treatment she receives. She is treated with testosterone suppression and estrogen that she argued reduced any competitive advantage she might otherwise hold.</p><p>Hecox had tried to drop her case before it reached the Supreme Court because she has stopped playing women’s sports. The justices had deferred a decision about what to do with her case until after argument.</p>.How Karnataka can set a model for rest of India by protecting transgender rights.<p>In West Virginia, a district court judge, Joseph R. Goodwin, upheld the state law. He found that it did not violate the Constitution or Title IX, and concluded that “it is generally accepted that, on average, males outperform females athletically because of inherent physical differences between the sexes.”</p><p>But a divided panel of the Fourth US Circuit Court of Appeals said the law could not be enforced against Pepper-Jackson, specifically, in part because she said medication has prevented her from going through male puberty.</p>