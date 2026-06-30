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US Supreme Court expands Trump's power to fire officials, but blocks Lisa Cook's dismissal

The justices found that Cook had not been given an opportunity to refute the administration's unproven allegations of mortgage fraud, the rationale Trump had offered in attempting to fire her.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 03:28 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 03:28 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpFederal ReserveUS Supreme Court

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