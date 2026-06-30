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US Supreme Court lifts spending limits on political parties and candidates

The 6-3 decision, divided along ideological lines, is a major victory for Republicans and could undercut one of the Democrats’ financial advantages going into the midterms.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 15:50 IST
United StatesRepublican partyDemocratic PartyUS Supreme Courtpolitical parties

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