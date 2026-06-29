Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US Supreme Court rebuffs Donald Trump's appeal in E Jean Carroll case

The case that led to the $5 million verdict concerned Trump's statements in 2022 when he called Carroll's claim a 'hoax' and a 'con job' ‌in a post on social media.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 14:04 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us