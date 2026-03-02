Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US Supreme Court scrutinises gun ownership ban for illegal drug users

The US Supreme Court will hear a challenge by Trump’s administration defending a federal ban on gun ownership by illegal drug users
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 11:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 11:59 IST
World newsUS newsMass shootingDonald TrumpGun violenceGun LawsUS Supreme CourtTrump administration

Follow us on :

Follow Us