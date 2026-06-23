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US Supreme Court won't let Rastafarian man shaved bald in prison sue guards

President Donald Trump's administration backed Landor, urging the Supreme Court to ‌revive the case.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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